Rams rookie Ochaun Mathis out a few weeks with knee injury

The Los Angeles Rams are already pretty thin on talent at outside linebacker and it’s not going to help that rookie edge rusher Ochaun Mathis is going to miss some time in training camp. Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that Mathis injured his knee in practice Monday and will likely miss “a few weeks.”

With the preseason beginning next weekend, that’s unfortunate news for the rookie edge rusher out of Nebraska. He’s among the young players competing for reps at outside linebacker, along with Michael Hoecht, Byron Young, Daniel Hardy and others.

Mathis was the 189th overall pick in the draft this year, going to the Rams in the sixth round.

Other Rams injury updates from Sean McVay: Rookie OLB Ochaun Mathis “tweaked his knee” and will probably be out “for a few weeks.” WR Ben Skowronek was held out of today’s practice due to back soreness. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 2, 2023

