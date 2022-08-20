Rams rookie Logan Bruss out for year with torn ACL and MCL

The Los Angeles Rams’ top draft pick will miss his entire rookie season. Guard Logan Bruss suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Friday’s loss to the Houston Texans, which will sideline him for all of 2022.

Bruss was seen with a brace on his right knee after leaving the game and Sean McVay said afterwards that it didn’t look good for the rookie. He confirmed the injury on Saturday afternoon when meeting with the media.

The Rams selected Bruss with the 104th overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Wisconsin. He was expected to compete for the starting eight guard spot this summer but Coleman Shelton beat him out for the job.

Rams rookie OL Logan Bruss tore his ACL and MCL, Sean McVay says. He's out for the season. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) August 20, 2022

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire