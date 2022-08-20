Rams rookie Logan Bruss leaves game vs. Texans with knee injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Houston Texans
    Houston Texans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Logan Bruss
    American football player

The Rams’ top draft pick this year, Logan Bruss, has been working with the backup offensive line in the preseason as he gets his feet wet in the NFL. Unfortunately, that puts him at risk of injury.

During Friday’s game against the Texans, Bruss’ left leg collided with another player in the second quarter. Bruss came up limping and walking gingerly, heading to the sideline and eventually the locker room.

He also appeared to have a brace on his left knee after suffering the injury, though the severity is not yet clear.

The NFL Network broadcast reported that Bruss will not return for the rest of the game.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

Recommended Stories