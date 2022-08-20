Rams rookie Logan Bruss leaves game vs. Texans with knee injury

The Rams’ top draft pick this year, Logan Bruss, has been working with the backup offensive line in the preseason as he gets his feet wet in the NFL. Unfortunately, that puts him at risk of injury.

During Friday’s game against the Texans, Bruss’ left leg collided with another player in the second quarter. Bruss came up limping and walking gingerly, heading to the sideline and eventually the locker room.

He also appeared to have a brace on his left knee after suffering the injury, though the severity is not yet clear.

The NFL Network broadcast reported that Bruss will not return for the rest of the game.

Rams offensive lineman Logan Bruss left the field with a brace on his left knee after being attended to by trainers. Didn't look good. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 20, 2022

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire