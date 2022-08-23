Rams rookie Kyren Williams to make preseason debut vs. Bengals

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In this article:
Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams broke his foot during OTAs, but he’s worked his way back from the injury and is now healthy. After sitting out the first two weeks of the preseason, he’ll make his debut on Saturday against the Bengals.

Sean McVay was previously unsure if Williams would play, but the coach told reporters Monday that the rookie will suit up. Williams will also participate in the Rams’ joint practices with the Bengals on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Rams could use running back depth with Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. nursing soft-tissue injuries, and after the team waived Raymond Calais.

The Rams selected Williams in the fifth round of the NFL draft this year. He rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his last two seasons at Notre Dame, scoring 31 total touchdowns.

Though not the fastest running back, he’s great in pass protection and is comfortable as a receiver out of the backfield.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

