Rams rookie Jared Verse making positive first impression in OTAs

Make no mistake, there was a clear reason Jared Verse was a highly touted prospect throughout the draft process. When the Rams landed the pass rusher from Florida State, there were smiles all across the Los Angeles war room.

However, draft picks are a gamble and no matter how much scouting a team does, no one really knows how that player will perform until he gets on the field.

While there’s still a long way to go until we see Verse in pads attacking offensive linemen, what Verse has done already has impressed the Rams’ coaching staff.

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula had this to say about his new outside linebacker.

“He’s been great. He’s been great. He’s been as advertised,” Shula said. “He loves football. He is a passionate guy. He loves coming in every day. He works really hard. He works really hard in ‘indy’ (individual drills). He wants to learn and he showed that he is extremely coachable. He had a good first week last week and we’ll see the tape today, but it seemed like it was another good day.”

Considering Verse is only two weeks into his NFL career, this is a promising sign. Only time will tell whether Verse can convert this excellent start into stats on the field.

