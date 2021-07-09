Rams rookie Bobby Brown III plans to be ‘a lifelong learner’ in the NFL

Rookies across the NFL have barely gotten their feet wet as professionals, going through OTAs and minicamp in May and June. They’ll take the next step in training camp later this month when the pads come on and the competition heats up.

Rams rookie Bobby Brown III knows he has a lot to learn in the NFL and no matter how long he stays in the league, he plans to continue learning. He said last month that he doesn’t feel like he’s made the jump to the NFL yet and has to treat this like his freshman year in college.

“Me being completely honest with myself, I feel like I haven’t really made the transition (yet), other than being drafted, of course, but I feel like I’m still learning,” Brown said, via the Rams’ official site. “Even if I was a 10-year veteran, I still would be a lifelong learner. So I don’t think I’ve completely made the transition yet. But also, I would say it just showed me that I’m not a premier defensive lineman no more – I have to learn all over again. And I have to be just as humble as I was pretty much like my freshman year.”

Brown could play a key role as a backup to Aaron Donald, Sebastian Joseph-Day and A’Shawn Robinson, having the ability to play anywhere up front. That versatility will be valuable and after seeing what he did at Texas A&M last year, he’s only getting better as he develops.

He has the length, explosiveness and power to succeed in the pros, it’s just a matter of stepping up when his number is called and beating his blocker.