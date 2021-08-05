Rams rookie Ben Skowronek dealing with hamstring injury

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
Rams rookie Ben Skowronek is competing for a roster spot at one of the deepest positions on the team. He’s slotted behind Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson and Van Jefferson, and once Tutu Atwell gets fully up to speed, Skowronek will likely be below him on the depth chart, too.

Missing time in training camp will do nothing to help the rookie’s chances to make the 53-man roster, and unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happened. Skowronek was held out of practice Wednesday and Sean McVay said afterwards that it’s a hamstring injury hampering him.

“He has felt a little bit in his hamstring. So, we’re just kind of monitoring him seeing how he feels. Hopefully progressing him back sooner than later, but it’s that hamstrings bothering him a little bit,” McVay said.

Stu Jackson of the Rams’ official site shared some notes from Monday’s practice, highlighting Skowronek’s play. Jackson wrote that the rookie had a great day and “displayed strong, reliable hands on multiple occasions, including a nice sideline catch against the first-team defense in tight coverage.”

He still has a chance to make the team, but his biggest competition will be Trishton Jackson for that final spot at wide receiver, assuming the top five guys are all locks.

