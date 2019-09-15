Rams roll over Drew Brees-less Saints

The Rams have a 2-0 record and the Saints have some worrying to do about their quarterback.

The Rams broke open a 6-6 game with three second half touchdowns to get a 27-9 win over the Saints on Sunday afternoon. The icing on the cake came when wide receiver Cooper Kupp ran through, over and around several Saints defenders for a 66-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter. Jared Goff snuck the ball in one play later and the Rams were in cruise control from there.

New Orleans will head home with questions about Drew Brees‘s condition. He left the game in the first quarter after banging his right thumb into Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and was not throwing or holding a ball in that hand while standing on the sideline for the rest of the game.

Teddy Bridgewater filled in at quarterback and went 17-of-30 for 165 yards, but the Saints offense looked like a shell of its usual self over the final three-plus quarters of action. If Brees is going to miss more time, they’ll need to find a way to pick things up or their defense is going to find itself tiring out in the way it did on Sunday.

Todd Gurley had 69 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Rams, who saw right guard Austin Blythe and tight end Tyler Higbee leave with injuries during the contest. Gurley had 19 touches this week after getting the ball 15 times in the opener.

Goff also threw a touchdown to Brandin Cooks and caught a big break when officials ruled a fumble was an incomplete pass in the second quarter of the game. Cameron Jordan recovered that fumble and returned it for a touchdown, but only the recovery counted because the officials had blown the play dead way too fast.

That turned out to be as close as the Saints would come to scoring a touchdown without Brees in the game and that looms much larger than a bad call on the list of reasons why the Saints lost this game.