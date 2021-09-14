Rams rise 3 spots after Week 1 win 'Power Rankings'
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus explains why the Los Angeles Rams rise 3 spots in his power rankings. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL power rankings, Week 2: NFC has several risers as Packers lay dud:
Broncos CB Ronald Darby (hamstring) will be out for at least three weeks.
The 49ers were dealt another serious injury, as starting running back Raheem Mostert will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury.
Jared Goff, Dan Campbell, and D'Andre Swift react following the Lions' 41-33 loss to the 49ers. Brad Galli reports from Ford Field.
The Tennessee Titans faced great expectations entering the season, but they faceplanted in a Week 1 drubbing by the Arizona Cardinals.
The Lions have opened up a roster spot. Detroit announced on Tuesday afternoon that the team has waived rookie guard Tommy Kraemer. An undrafted player out of Notre Dame, Kraemer signed with the Lions in the spring. Detroit has a few injury concerns to deal with this week, particularly at cornerback. After Jeffrey Okudah tore [more]
While breaking down Zach Wilson's first career start, many good things stand out.
Unfortunately, the rest of the NFC West kept pace, will all four teams earning a Week 1 victory.
Daniel Jones' big fumble last Sunday left everyone screaming “Here we go again.”
The Raiders won their first game of the season in thrilling fashion, but it may have been costly. In his Tuesday press conference, head coach Jon Gruden said the team is concerned that edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, and guard Denzelle Good may have suffered long-term injuries. Ngakoue, Las [more]
Among the many twists and turns that Monday night’s game took before ending with Derek Carr‘s touchdown pass to Zay Jones was the Raiders taking a delay of game penalty when they wanted to try a field goal on the previous play. On second down from the Baltimore 26-yard-line, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden called [more]
Former UGA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship posts hilarious picture with Seattle WR DK Metcalf
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together on Monday following the first NFL Sunday of the season to go over predictions they got right, predictions they got wrong, and a litany of waiver wire pickups and drops to help your fantasy football team in week 2 and beyond.
Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones explained after Sunday's loss to the Dolphins why he didn't accept the ball after throwing his first career touchdown pass.
The NFC North is the only winless division in the NFL one week into the season, with the four teams losing by a combined 140-74.
Marlon Humphrey appeared to pick off a pass, but no one noticed.
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert will undergo season-ending surgery on his knee after getting injured in the season opener. Coach Kyle Shanahan had said Mostert was expected to miss eight weeks because of chipped cartilage in his knee, but Mostert announced on his Twitter account Tuesday that he will miss the rest of the season. Mostert said he was “gutted” by the news, but after consulting with multiple doctors felt this was the best decision for his long-term future.
Lamar Jackson is rightfully taking accountability for Monday's loss. But he'll have to turn the page quick with the Chiefs up next.
Roster moves officially announced as the #49ers adjust to Week 1 injury issues.