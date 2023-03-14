Rams rework Joe Noteboom’s contract, create $9M in cap space

The Los Angeles Rams must get under the salary cap by Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET and they took a big step toward getting there on Tuesday. According to Field Yates of ESPN, they restructured Joe Noteboom’s contract to create $9 million in cap space.

Noteboom was viewed as a potential cap casualty this offseason after signing a three-year deal in 2022, but with his deal being reworked, it’s highly unlikely that the Rams will move him now.

The Rams signed Noteboom to a three-year deal worth $40 million last offseason, keeping him under contract through 2024 before he could hit free agency.

His deal includes two void years in 2025 and 2026, which are only there for cap purposes. In this instance with a restructure, it helps spread out some money across additional years rather than it all coming in the next two years.

More cap space created: * The Ravens reworked G Kevin Zeitler and RB Gus Edwards' deals for $7.108M * The Rams reworked LT Joe Noteboom's deal for $9M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2023

This move should get the Rams under the cap by the start of the new league year after trading Jalen Ramsey and releasing both Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire