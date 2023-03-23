Rams rework Brian Allen’s contract, save $3.2 million in cap space

Brian Allen was viewed as a potential cap casualty for the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, but he doesn’t seem to be heading anywhere. According to Over The Cap, the Rams reworked Allen’s contract and saved $3.2 million in cap space.

Allen came into the year with a cap hit of $6.2 million, a pretty sizable cost for a center who’s been injured in recent years. Now, his cap number will only be $3 million, which is much more manageable for the cap-strapped Rams.

Over The Cap didn’t specify whether this was a traditional restructure, but assuming it was, Allen will now have higher cap hits in 2024 and 2025 – the latter of which is a void year when he won’t actually be on the roster.

Per source, the #Rams saved about $3.2M in cap room after reworking Brian Allen's contract — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 23, 2023

This is a vote of confidence for Allen, suggesting the Rams will keep him around as their starting center this season. That doesn’t mean they’ll ignore the center position in the draft, but the front office and coaching staff clearly feel confident in Allen as their starter.

More Latest Rams news!

8 return specialists the Rams could target in the draft and free agency Why the Rams may be waiting until after the draft to sign free agents Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Blake Freeland (OT, BYU)

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire