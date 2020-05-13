Rams reveal their new uniforms for the upcoming NFL season

The Rams unveiled new uniforms and color combinations for the 2020 season on Wednesday. (Los Angeles Rams)

The subject seemingly sparked more fan interest than the Rams’ performance on the field, in the draft or on the free-agent front.

When would the Rams unveil new uniforms? And what would they look like?

On Wednesday — after more than four years since their return to Los Angeles — the Rams revealed new uniform combinations that will debut for the 2020 season in conjunction with the opening of SoFi Stadium.

Since January 2016, when the NFL approved the Rams return to Los Angeles from St. Louis, fans have clamored to know how uniforms would look in an expected rebrand.

“I was not surprised by how emotional this issue was for fans,” said Kevin Demoff, the Rams' chief operating officer, before the reveal “because it’s a unique context — being the first team to essentially return back to the market that you’d previously been with a different look.”

One of the Rams uniform combinations for the 2020 season. (Los Angeles Rams)

During much of the last four seasons, the Rams wore uniform combinations that featured colors and components from their final years in St. Louis. In 2018 and 2019, with league approval, they more often donned the popular blue, yellow and white “throwback” uniforms reminiscent of their final years in Southern California.

The three new combinations are in three primary colors, what the team describes as Rams Royal (blue), Sol (yellow) and Bone (neutral white). The helmets are blue, with a modernized rendition of the iconic horns.

One uniform combination harkens to the throwbacks, with a blue jersey and yellow pants. The number is a gradient of yellow and white and the pants feature a blue stripe.

The second combination is the blue jersey with blue pants that include a gradient yellow stripe.

The third combination is a bone-colored jersey with blue numbers, and bone-colored pants with a blue stripe. Demoff and Tyrel Kirkham, the Rams' vice-president and general manager of merchandise, said the team petitioned the league to add the bone color as an homage to the color of a ram horn and other elements of the Southern California lifestyle.

The uniforms were designed “to match the style and design” of SoFi Stadium, Demoff said, “but still have the tradition and some elements that our fans had come to know and love.”

The uniform reveal comes nearly two months after the Rams unveiled new logos, which were not met warmly by parts of the fan base.

“We’re not naive to the fact that there’s still a lot of people who are unhappy with the change,” Demoff said.

The new Rams helmet for 2020 season. (Los Angeles Rams)

A look at one of the uniforms the Rams will be wearing during the 2020 season. (Los Angeles Rams)

Demoff predicted that branding acceptance would improve when games begin and fans see Rams making outstanding plays in new uniforms.

“Jerseys and logos in sports become part of the lexicon and become iconic because of what players do in them not because of what the design is,” he said. “So we’re really excited to see it come to life.”

Rams receiver Robert Woods said the uniforms are “super modern, super futuristic” and “different than what’s been done before.”

Cornerback Troy Hill played college football at Oregon, which led a sportwide trend of constantly updating uniforms and combinations. Hill referenced Deion Sanders and a part of one of the Hall of Famer’s more famous quotes.

“You go back to what Deion said, ‘Look good, feel good, play good,’ ” Hill said.