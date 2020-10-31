Rams reveal uniform combination for matchup with Dolphins

Uniforms have been a hot topic for the Rams this season after the team revealed its new threads earlier this year. They have three different combinations to choose from each week, and for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, they’ll be wearing arguably the most popular set.

The team announced it will stick with its royal jerseys and yellow pants in Miami, the second straight week the Rams will wear that combination. They’re undefeated in that look this season, so why mess with a good thing, right?

Conversely, they’re 0-2 in their all-royal uniform set, losing to both the Bills and 49ers while wearing royal pants.





The Rams said this offseason that they don’t plan to mix-and-match their bone uniforms with the royal or yellow, which is disappointing. But as long as they make the all-royal look their least-worn one, few people will complain. The royal-on-yellow combination is a classic one that is reminiscent of the team’s throwbacks, which were beloved by fans everywhere.

Here’s the Rams’ record in each uniform this season.

Bone : 3-0

: 3-0 All-blue : 0-2

: 0-2 Blue and yellow: 2-0

On the other side, the Dolphins will wear their white jerseys with white pants on Sunday.