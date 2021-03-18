Rams reveal Matthew Stafford’s jersey number on Twitter

There’s a new starting quarterback in Los Angeles, but Matthew Stafford won’t be wearing a different number than the one he’s worn in his 12 NFL seasons. It appears John Wolford has given up his No. 9 jersey to Stafford after the team revealed its new quarterback’s number on Twitter.

The Rams posted a quick teaser with a TV on the beach showing Stafford wearing No. 9, striking “LA” with his hands. We’ll have to wait and see if Stafford gave Wolford anything to get his favorite jersey number, but it always seemed likely that the veteran would keep No. 9 after the trade to the Rams.

The Rams also shared the following graphic showing Stafford in their royal-and-yellow uniform combination, welcoming him to Los Angeles with the phrase, “Here for a reason.”