Rams reveal new jersey numbers for Woods, Williams, Fuller and Jackson

It didn’t take long for several Los Angeles Rams players to take advantage of the NFL’s loosened rules pertaining to jersey numbers. Running backs, defensive backs, wide receivers and tight ends can all wear single-digit numbers, while linebackers and defensive linemen also have more choices thanks to the new rule.

On Tuesday, the Rams announced four jersey number changes for marquee players, but Jalen Ramsey wasn’t among them. Here are the changes being made by Robert Woods, DeSean Jackson, Darious Williams and Jordan Fuller.

Woods : 17 to 2

Jackson : 11 to 1

Williams : 31 to 11

Fuller: 32 to 4

The Rams also shared photoshopped pictures of each player in his new number, and they look absolutely clean.

Woods, Jackson and Fuller all wore their new numbers in college. Woods has even worn No. 2 since high school. It’s unclear how he beat out Ramsey for the number, as both players were vying for it, but perhaps his history of wearing 2 helped.

Williams wore No. 1 at UAB, but with Jackson also wearing it at Cal, Williams will settle for No. 11. That allows Jackson to wear No. 1 after initially planning to wear 11 with the Rams.

It appears Ramsey will be sticking with No. 20, at least for now. He was also considering a change to No. 5.

Elsewhere, Gay will be changing his number from 1 to 8, while Austin MacGinnis will go from 8 to 18. So there’s a trick-down effect from the change made by Jackson.