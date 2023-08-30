Rams reunite with Troy Reeder, sign him to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams began signing players to their practice squad on Wednesday after finalizing their initial 53-man roster, adding 15 players – 14 of which were with the team this offseason. The only player who wasn’t on the Rams’ 90-man roster was Troy Reeder, who Los Angeles reunited with Wednesday.

He’s back with the Rams, landing on their practice squad after spending three years with the team from 2019-2021. Reeder was a polarizing player within the fan base, going through his share of struggles, especially in coverage.

He did have back-to-back seasons of 80-plus tackles, though, and he started 25 games for the Rams in three seasons, so he has experience in this system.

Reeder will be insurance in case Ernest Jones, Christian Rozeboom or Jake Hummel gets hurt this season, so he’s not a bad backup to have on the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire