Can Rams return to Super Bowl form in 2023?
Andrew Whitworth joins Sports Seriously to talk about his former team the Los Angeles Rams and why they're being slept on in 2023.
The Rams are working their way up, but in a different way this time.
Lance figures to get a lot of playing time on Friday night against the Chargers.
Ohtani’s free agency will now have complications. That won’t stop a horde of eager suitors from offering hundreds of millions of dollars, but it might change the shape of the eventual deal.
No team has won three straight national titles since Minnesota in the 1930s.
Shannon Sharpe, who left FS1's "Undisputed" in June, is making the move to ESPN.
Jonathan Taylor and Josh Jacobs are both unhappy about their contract situations. While things continue to play out, what should fantasy managers do?
Rubiales is already facing a FIFA investigation for his actions.
What better way to conclude 'Convictions Week' on the pod then brining the Betting Bros on to provide the best bets for the 2023 NFL season. While Matt Harmon does his best to reign in Scott Pianowksi and Frank Schwab, the two quickly takeover the episode with their sports bar banter.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Chargers at 49ers game.
Ohtani will continue to hit with a torn UCL.
"What am I doing?" the comedian said via social media, "Now I can't walk."
The Cardinals added yet another QB option with Kyler Murray still on the mend.
We're almost in the heat of fantasy football draft season — so why not start thinking about team names?
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
"I am so honored that, right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as the house that Kobe built, we are going to unveil his statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever," Vanessa Bryant said in the announcement.
Most of the NFL wants to pass the ball, but not the Falcons.
The Colts took a big swing on a talented QB in the draft.
After sharing his picks for sleepers from every NFL team, fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don turns his attention to players we should consider fading in 2023.
Everything you need to know about watching the US Open in 2023.