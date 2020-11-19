Rams to resume practicing Thursday after COVID-19 scare

The Rams had their first COVID-19 scare this week when a player tested positive and the team was forced to place three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. All three players are currently on the practice squad, and considering the team hasn’t been together in person since Sunday’s win over Seattle, everyone was essentially practicing social distancing anyway.

The team must feel good about the situation because it announced that practice will be held on Thursday afternoon, as will media sessions for Sean McVay, Brandon Staley, Jared Goff and Darious Williams.

The Rams don’t play until Monday night so they have time to get in a full week of practice, so long as more players don’t test positive for COVID-19. The NFL mandated that for the rest of the season, all teams operate in intensive protocol starting Saturday.

That means players and stuff must wear masks at all times in the team’s facility, and personnel is required to wear them even on the practice field. Meetings must be held virtually, outdoors or indoors with an approved plan, but that won’t change for the Rams; they have their team meetings in an outdoor tent.

With cases spiking, the league wants to do all it can to limit the spread throughout teams.