The Rams need cap space in the worst way, and they got some much-needed relief Thursday.

The team restructured tight end Tyler Higbee‘s deal, freeing up $1.65 million in cap space, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports. The Rams now have just over $2 million in cap space.

The Rams converted $2.475 million of Higbee’s base salary into a signing bonus, per Thiry.

Higbee, 28, was scheduled to make $3.5 million in base salary and count $7.475 million against the cap in 2021.

Higbee appeared in 15 games last season, catching 44 passes for 521 yards and five touchdowns.

Rams restructure Tyler Higbee’s contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk