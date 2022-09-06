Rams restructure Tyler Higbee’s contract, free up $3.8M in cap space

Entering Week 1, the Los Angeles Rams were slightly over the salary cap – only by less than $1 million. However, they needed to get under the cap by Tuesday afternoon, so they made one move that freed up a bunch of space.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, they restructured Tyler Higbee’s contract by converting $4.75 million of his base salary into a signing bonus. They also added three void years to spread out the money, creating a total of $3.8 million in cap space this year.

With this move complete, the Rams will have about $3.1 million in salary cap space to work with.

The Rams converted $4.75M of TE Tyler Higbee's base salary into a signing bonus (while adding 3 void years), creating $3.8M in 2022 cap space. More room for the Rams as the season begins. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 6, 2022

This newfound money doesn’t mean a signing or trade is imminent. The Rams simply needed to get under the cap today, and tweaking Higbee’s contract was a simple way to get it done.

This added cap space could help the team eventually sign Odell Beckham Jr., however. They didn’t want to go through the season right up against the cap anyway, so they’ll have some added flexibility now.

