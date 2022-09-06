Rams restructure Tyler Higbee’s contract for cap space

The Rams have gained a little cap relief by restructuring the contract of their starting tight end.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Los Angeles has converted $4.75 million of Tyler Higbee‘s base salary in 2022 into a signing bonus, creating $3.8 million in cap space. L.A. also added three void years to Higbee’s deal.

Higbee is entering the penultimate year of the four-year, $31 million extension he signed with the team on the eve of the 2019 season. Higbee was slated to make $6.25 million in base salary in 2022 and 2023.

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Higbee has spent his entire career with the Rams. He broke out as a receiving threat in 2019, catching 69 passes for 734 yards with three touchdowns. Last season he had 61 catches for 560 yards with five TDs.

Higbee caught nine passes for 115 yards in Los Angeles’ postseason run last year, but missed Super Bowl LVI after suffering a knee injury in the NFC Championship Game.

