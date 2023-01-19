Rams request interview with Broncos’ offensive coordinator Justin Outten

The Los Angeles Rams are searching for coaches on their offensive staff and they could add someone from the Denver Broncos. With the Rams seeking multiple assistant coaches, they’ve requested an interview with Broncos’ offensive coordinator, Justin Outten.

Following the end of the regular season, Liam Coen departed the Rams for the second time in favor of being the offensive coordinator at Kentucky again. Coen was the offensive coordinator of the Rams in 2022, but he elected to return to college in 2023.

So with Sean McVay returning as head coach, the Super Bowl-winning coach is looking to revamp his offensive staff ahead of next season. It remains to be seen if Outten is being interviewed for the offensive coordinator position or another vacant position.

Outten began his NFL coaching career as a coaching intern for the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 and he joined Matt LaFleur’s staff on the Green Bay Packers as the tight ends coach from 2019 to 2021. Nathaniel Hackett would then hire him as the offensive coordinator of the Broncos this season, and after Hackett was fired late in the season, Outten called the plays down the stretch.

The Rams will conduct plenty of interviews in the coming weeks for their new-look coaching staff and Outten is one of the first coaches they’ve expressed interest in.

