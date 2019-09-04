Rams reportedly set to give Jared Goff more guaranteed money than any player before

LOS ANGELES -- Jared Goff agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Rams on Tuesday night, keeping the franchise quarterback with Los Angeles through the 2024 season.

The team didn't disclose the terms of its deal with Goff, who led the Rams to the Super Bowl last season.

Initial reports have the extension worth four-years, $134 million with $110 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Compensation update: Rams are giving QB Jared Goff a four-year, $134 million extension that includes an NFL-record $110 million guaranteed, per source. It ties him to LA through 2024 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2019

Goff is beginning his fourth year with the Rams, who made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft. After a rocky start as a rookie during the Rams' relocation season, Goff has become a sturdy two-time Pro Bowl selection under coach Sean McVay over the past two years.

Goff has passed for 8,492 yards with 60 touchdowns and 19 interceptions while going 24-7 in 31 regular-season games as McVay's starter. He has led the Rams to back-to-back NFC West titles and their first Super Bowl appearance in 17 years.

He also led the Rams to two playoff victories last winter before the Super Bowl, where he struggled in a 19-for-38 performance for 229 yards with one interception in Los Angeles' 13-3 loss.

Although Goff and the Rams flopped against New England, the team's belief in Goff never wavered. McVay and general manager Les Snead repeatedly vowed to sign Goff to a long-term extension, expressing constant support for the quarterback who has run McVay's inventive offense during two of the highest-scoring seasons in NFL history.

Even after Carson Wentz, the No. 2 pick behind Goff in the 2016 draft, got a $128 million extension from the Eagles in June, Goff said he had no concerns about entering his fourth season without a new deal. Now he won't have to.

Goff is making about $4.3 million this season before his pay is scheduled to jump to $22.8 million in 2020.

NBC Sports Washington's Conor Forrest contributed to this story.

