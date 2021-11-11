Rams reportedly finalizing deal with Odell Beckham Jr.

Per two sources — ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a deal with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. We could also say that Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was in on the news when he tweeted something out very similar to his post around the time the Rams traded for Von Miller.

Per USA Today’s Josina Anderson, though, Beckham is still “on the fence” about the deal, which could just mean that the money hasn’t been quite hammered out.

The Browns released the veteran receiver earlier this week after it became clear that Beckham was not a good fit for the offense. Beckham subsequently cleared waivers and became a free agent, and he’s been linked by various sources to the Packers, Saints, Chiefs, Patriots, and Seahawks. The Rams were a comparative late bloomer in the Beckham derby, at least as far as reports indicate, but the Rams are also a team with a history of extreme aggressiveness when it comes to getting the players they want.

The Rams also recently released veteran speed receiver DeSean Jackson because Jackson was unhappy with his target share. You would think that Beckham, who had a similar (and legitimate) complaint in Cleveland, would have heard enough from head coach Sean McVay and others to alleviate any concerns he may have.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.