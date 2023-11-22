Rams reportedly designate RB Kyren Williams for return from IR to play vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams has been designated for return from IR. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Los Angeles Rams' top running back is slated for a return.

Starter Kyren Williams was reportedly designated to return to practice Wednesday after four weeks on injured reserve. The Rams are making the move in preparation to play Williams in their Week 12 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 23-year-old was placed on injured reserve with a sprained ankle after the Rams' initial matchup with the Cardinals in Week 6, a 26-9 win. He left the game in the fourth quarter after running for 158 yards and a touchdown. The team's other leading running back, Ronnie Rivers, was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury after the same contest.

Williams was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. His most recent injury was the second ankle issue to sideline him for at least four games. He was placed on injured reserve during his rookie campaign due to a high ankle sprain. He was moved to the starting role at the beginning of this season.

Running backs Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson were promoted from the Rams practice squad after Williams and Rivers were hurt. Henderson scored one rushing touchdown on six carries, securing four of seven targets for 28 yards in in the Rams' 17-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. He was waived Tuesday, likely in preparation for Williams' comeback.

In the last four games since Williams' injury, Freeman averaged 53.8 rushing yards and no receptions. He led the team in carries during the team's 20-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, rushing 12 times for 32 yards. He'll likely move down on the Rams' depth chart with Williams' return.