Rams report card: Grading every position vs. 49ers in NFC Championship

The San Francisco 49ers put up a strong fight against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, but some late-game heroics from Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp helped lift LA to a 20-17 win.

There were some truly standout performances by Rams players on both sides of the ball, as well as some who struggled in the biggest game of their careers. In this week’s report card, the grades are mostly positive for each position group, but a couple left something to be desired.

Quarterback: B+

Matthew Stafford wasn’t mistake-free the way he was in the Rams’ first two playoff games, but he still played extremely well in the biggest game of his career. His red zone interception was the result of overaggressiveness and a throw that was behind Cooper Kupp, costing the Rams at least three points. He nearly threw an interception in the fourth quarter, which was dropped by Jaquiski Tartt, but other than those mistakes, Stafford was sharp. He finished with 337 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Running back: C+

It was an uneventful day for the Rams’ running backs, namely Sony Michel. He carried it 10 times for just 16 yards, half of which came on one carry. He also caught a pass for a 4-yard loss on a poorly executed screen pass. Cam Akers had a little more success, rushing for 48 yards on 13 carries, but neither player averaged more than four yards per carry. The blocking wasn’t perfect, but neither player forced a single missed tackle.

Wide receiver: A

Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. had their best collective performance of the season on Sunday. They combined for 20 receptions, 255 yards and two touchdowns, each topping 100 yards receiving. Van Jefferson wasn’t much of a factor, catching two of his five targets for 9 yards, and Ben Skowronek dropped his only target – which would’ve been a touchdown. Kupp had a costly drop that could’ve gone for six, as well, but his big plays more than made up for it.

Tight end: A-

Tyler Higbee caught two passes for 18 yards in his 14 snaps before injuring his knee, at which point he was replaced by Kendall Blanton. All Blanton did was put together a career performance with five catches for 57 yards, more than stepping up in place of the injured Higbee. Blanton was a perfect example of the “next man up” mantra.

Offensive line: A-

After getting whipped by the 49ers’ defensive front in Week 18, the Rams’ O-line was the one winning in the trenches on Sunday. The starting offensive line allowed only seven pressures against San Francisco, with Coleman Shelton, Michel and Blanton allowing the other three in the game. Rob Havenstein was particularly impressive against Nick Bosa, while Austin Corbett and David Edwards played considerably better than they did in the season finale.

Defensive line: A

A’Shawn Robinson has become a stud in the middle of the Rams’ defensive line, playing one of his best games of the season on Sunday. He’s been a great run stuffer on first and second down and is a big reason the Rams were able to hold the 49ers to just 50 yards on the ground. Aaron Donald was quiet for part of the night but he really came on in the fourth quarter, specifically with his pressure to force Jimmy Garoppolo’s late interception. Greg Gaines continues to play well at nose tackle, though he isn’t pressuring the quarterback as much as he had been at the end of the regular season.

Inside linebacker: C-

Troy Reeder was a liability in this game. He missed four tackles, allowed six catches for 87 yards in coverage and was out of position far too often. The Rams should consider making a change for the Super Bowl because Reeder is really struggling. Fortunately, Travin Howard has stepped up as the No. 2 linebacker, and Ernest Jones is finally healthy again, so those two could be the better option against Cincinnati.

Outside linebacker: B

Von Miller registered three pressures and made two tackles, while Leonard Floyd pressured Garoppolo five times in the game. Floyd did miss one tackle and didn’t make a single one in the game, but he was effective as a pass rusher. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo earned a 76.3 grade from PFF for his one pressure and one tackle in only 12 snaps.

Cornerback: A-

There wasn’t much action for the Rams’ cornerbacks against the run-heavy 49ers. David Long Jr. and Jalen Ramsey were targeted a combined three times, and neither of them allowed a single catch. Darious Williams had a little bit of a harder time, allowing two catches for 44 yards, including a 31-yard deep shot to Brandon Aiyuk.

Safety: A

Nick Scott and Eric Weddle have combined to give the Rams a quality tandem at safety, albeit an unlikely one. Scott has been great as a centerfield safety for Los Angeles with Jordan Fuller out, while Weddle’s work around the line of scrimmage and as a hook defender has provided a boost, too. Weddle played every snap and led the team with nine tackles. Neither safety missed a single tackle in the game.

Special teams: B

Matt Gay missed a 54-yard field goal, which was more the fault of the third-down play call one snap before. He did drill the 30-yarder to win the game and a 40-yarder to tie it, so he was still clutch for the Rams. Johnny Hekker only punted once (a 58-yarder) and Brandon Powell returned just one kick for 24 yards.

