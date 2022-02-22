Rams report card: Grading every position from the 2021 season

The Los Angeles Rams’ 2021 season ended exactly how they hoped it would: with a Super Bowl ring. They completed their mission to win a championship, three years after coming up short in Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots.

There were both highs and lows throughout the season, from their 7-1 start to their three-game losing streak in November. But overall, each position group contributed in meaningful ways at one point or another.

Reflecting on the season that was, we graded every position on the Rams’ roster in 2021 – and also included a comparison to the grades we handed out in 2020. Here’s the final Rams report card for 2021.

Quarterback: A-

Matthew Stafford put up some really impressive numbers in his first season with the Rams: 4,886 yards, 41 TD passes, 8.1 yards per attempt, 102.9 passer rating. The one negative was that he led the NFL in interceptions with 17, but not all of those were entirely his fault.

His impact on the Rams offense goes beyond just the raw numbers, too, because his aggressiveness and creativity as a passer took Los Angeles to another level. The Rams were excellent on third-and-long thanks to Sean McVay’s trust in Stafford to take shots downfield after playing it safe with Jared Goff the previous two years. They also ranked fourth in yards per play (6.0) and second in net yards per pass attempt (7.3).

There were some lows for Stafford this year, but there were far more highs – especially in the postseason.

2020 grade: C-

Running back: B-

The Rams’ ground game was better during the regular season than it was in the playoffs, and thankfully, their inefficiency running the ball didn’t cost them a ring. During the regular season, the Rams ranked 25th in yards per carry and had the eighth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL. In the playoffs, they totaled 326 yards on the ground in four games, an average of only 81.5 per game – which was buoyed by their 140 yards against the Cardinals in the first round.

Sony Michel was great during one stretch when he rushed for 497 yards in five games from Week 13-17, but he fell off from Week 18 on. Darrell Henderson Jr. was in and out of the lineup due to injury, but he averaged a respectable 4.56 yards per carry from Week 1-12 before getting hurt. Cam Akers only gained 2.6 yards per carry in the playoffs, lacking efficiency on the ground. It would’ve been great to see more consistency from this group down the stretch.

2020 grade: B+

Wide receiver: A

Cooper Kupp carried the Rams’ wide receiver group with one of the best seasons ever by a pass catcher. He caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in the regular season before adding another 33 catches for 478 yards and six touchdowns in four postseason games. When you combine the regular season and playoffs, it was statistically the best season of all time by a receiver.

Robert Woods had 45 catches and 556 yards before tearing his ACL, and Van Jefferson caught a career-high 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns. Odell Beckham Jr.’s emergence late in the year and into the playoffs was critical, helping get the Rams to the Super Bowl and win it with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in the big game.

For a group that underwent frequent changes, the Rams’ receivers had a great season.

2020 grade: B+

Tight end: B

It’s unfortunate that Tyler Higbee wasn’t able to play in the Super Bowl because he was a solid contributor all season. It was by no means a stat-stuffing year for the tight end, catching 61 passes for 560 yards and five touchdowns, but he was reliable and consistent throughout the year. He caught at least five passes in nine of his 15 games played and was a key blocker in the running game.

Higbee was forced to play just about every snap when healthy because Johnny Mundt got hurt after six games, Jacob Harris rarely played before also getting injured, and Kendall Blanton wasn’t a plug-and-play replacement until he was needed in the postseason and when Higbee was out for two games in the regular season. The outlook is promising with this unit heading into 2022, especially if Brycen Hopkins and Harris can continue to develop.

2020 grade: B-

Offensive line: A-

It was a banner year for the Rams’ offensive line, even though none of their big men made the Pro Bowl or earned All-Pro consideration. The five starters allowed a total of 157 pressures in the regular season and playoffs, with guards David Edwards and Austin Corbett allowing the most on the team with 41 each.

Yet, all five starters earned overall grades of at least 68.0 from Pro Football Focus and were particularly good in the running game. There were some rough performances, specifically against the 49ers in Week 18 and the Packers in Week 12, but the Rams ranked first in the NFL in pass-block win rate and 12th in run-block win rate, according to ESPN. There may not have been a better offensive line in football than Los Angeles’ this season.

2020 grade: B+

Defensive line: A

As good as the offensive line was, the Rams’ defensive line was even better. Aaron Donald, of course, led the way with 12.5 sacks, 19 tackles for a loss and 25 QB hits, but the Rams got quality contributions from Greg Gaines (4.5 sacks), Sebastian Joseph-Day (3.0 sacks in 7 games) and A’Shawn Robinson (2.0 sacks, 67 tackles).

This group really elevated its play in the postseason, too. Donald and Robinson were both dominant in the Super Bowl, while Gaines had four tackles and a half-sack in the wild-card round against the Cardinals. The Rams’ league-leading 35% run-stop win rate was primarily thanks to the defensive line, evidence of just how well the defensive front played all year.

2020 grade: A

Inside linebacker: C-

It was obvious from start to finish that inside linebacker was the weakest part of the Rams’ defense. Kenny Young was playing relatively well before being traded, but the Rams sent him to Denver, which helped clear the path for Miller to be acquired by Los Angeles. Troy Reeder struggled mightily throughout the year, particularly in coverage, and Ernest Jones’ role was limited due to injury and inexperience.

Jones did show promise when he was the starter, which gives hope for 2022, but teams found it relatively easy to target the middle of the field. That should change next season with Jones and possibly Travin Howard starting at inside linebacker.

2020 grade: C-

Outside linebacker: B

Leonard Floyd missed way too many tackles – 18, according to PFF – but he still had a productive season with 73 total pressures, 70 tackles and 18 QB hits. And it shouldn’t be overlooked that he played 80% of the snaps, rarely coming off the field on defense.

Von Miller came aboard in November and really took the Rams’ pass rush to new heights, getting better as the season went on. His two sacks in the Super Bowl came at critical moments, finishing the year with nine sacks in his final eight games with the Rams.

Terrell Lewis still needs work after being a healthy scratch late in the year, and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo has shown flashes but doesn’t consistently win as a run defender.

But it was a strong year from the entire outside linebacker group and would’ve been even better had Miller been there for the entire season. The tandem of Floyd and Miller was a great one in the second half of the season and into the playoffs.

2020 grade: B

Cornerback: B+

Jalen Ramsey once again proved he’s the best defensive back in football, taking on a new role that required him to play both in the slot and outside. He excelled everywhere he lined up, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors for what was another terrific season.

Unfortunately, Darious Williams regressed from his peak in 2020, failing to come down with a single interception and earning an overall grade of only 61.8 from PFF. David Long Jr. struggled, too, in a season where he was expected to replace Troy Hill as the nickel defender. He pulled it together in January and the Super Bowl, but at one point, he was benched in favor of Dont’e Deayon and Robert Rochell.

This defense would’ve been even more difficult to throw against if Williams played the way he did in 2020, but the pass defense was still above average in Los Angeles.

2020 grade: A+

Safety: B-

Jordan Fuller was having a good season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury, causing him to miss the postseason. He was excellent as a run defender, earning a grade of 84.8 in that department from PFF. Though he only had one pick and two passes defensed, Fuller was good in coverage and didn’t allow much over his head.

Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott were the other two safeties on the field most of the time, and even though there was some inconsistency, Scott’s play in the playoffs made a huge difference on defense. He showed off great ball skills and powerful hits as the replacement for Fuller, making an impact in the first three playoff games.

Eric Weddle’s contributions shouldn’t go overlooked, either, he was a key part of the Rams’ Super Bowl run, playing every snap in their last two games.

2020 grade: B-

Special teams: B+

The special teams unit likely would’ve been given a grade around a “C-“ at midseason but in the second half, things took a huge turn for the better. Brandon Powell returned eight kickoffs for a total of 208 yards, also returning six punts for 133 yards and a touchdown in the regular season. Johnny Hekker righted the ship after a shaky start, punting the ball particularly well in the postseason.

Matt Gay was fantastic all season, making 32 of 34 field goal attempts and 48 of 49 PATs during the regular season. He did miss two field goals in the playoffs, but Gay was one of the best kickers in football and was deserving of his Pro Bowl selection.

2020 grade: C-

