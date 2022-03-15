Rams are releasing 4-time All-Pro Johnny Hekker

It’s the end of an era in Los Angeles.

According to Pat McAfee, the Rams are releasing four-time All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker. He’s been with the Rams since 2012 when he was signed as an undrafted free agent, spending the last 10 years in St. Louis and Los Angeles.

He was the longest-tenured player on the Rams’ roster and never missed a single game in 10 seasons. He was selected to the Pro Bowl four times, won one Super Bowl with the Rams and is considered one of the best punters of the last decade.

Last season, he averaged 44.2 yards per punt and had a long of 59 yards – which, by his standards, isn’t a great season.

BREAKING: According to my source(s). 4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set to be released from the LA Rams He’s only 32 & excited to continue to bomb balls in a new home next year. A freak athlete will hit the market #ForTheBrand. pic.twitter.com/NTGwcCPf0g — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2022

Hekker has led the NFL in punt yards twice in his career, accomplishing the feat in 2015 and 2016 when the Rams’ offense was one of the worst in football. But he’s also led the league in punt average once, averaging a career-best 47.9 yards per punt in 2015.

What set Hekker apart from other punters was his throwing ability. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 186 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his Rams career, converting 13 first downs on trick plays.

Surely, whichever team signs Hekker will want to take advantage of his arm, more than the Rams did in the last two years when he threw just one pass.