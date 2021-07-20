Rams release wide receiver/kick returner Nsimba Webster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gary Klein
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Rams&#39; Nsimba Webster returns a kickoff during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium last year.
Nsimba Webster returns a kickoff during a Rams scrimmage at SoFi Stadium last year. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Nsimba Webster, an undrafted free-agent wide receiver who returned kicks for the Rams the last two seasons, was released Tuesday, the team announced.

Webster, 25, signed with the Rams after playing in college at Eastern Washington. Last season, he returned 25 punts and averaged 7.4 yards per return. He averaged 21.7 yards on 16 kickoff returns.

After last season, coach Sean McVay moved to improve the Rams' special-teams play by hiring Joe DeCamillis to replace John Bonamego, who remained with the team as a senior assistant.

Finding or developing a productive kick returner was a priority.

“We’ve got to get a guy that can ring the bell and drop the ball over the goal line,” DeCamillis said.

Running back Raymond Calais will compete to replace Webster. Rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell practiced as a kick returner during offseason workouts. After he signed with the Rams, veteran receiver DeSean Jackson did not rule out the possibility that he could return kicks.

The Rams open training camp July 28 at UC Irvine.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Sean McVay: Rams want young running backs to have first opportunity to replace Cam Akers

    Several big-name, veteran running backs remain on the market. (They also remain on the market for a reason or reasons.) The Rams, though, aren’t looking that direction, at least not yet, after losing Cam Akers to a torn Achilles. The Rams will give Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones, Jake Funk, Raymond Calais and Otis Anderson the [more]

  • Saints great Craig ‘Ironhead’ Heyward ranked high among best NFL nicknames ever

    Saints great Craig "Ironhead" Heyward recognized on list of NFL's best-ever nicknames

  • New chief selected for Capitol Police after 1/6 insurrection

    A police official who has run large departments in Maryland and Virginia has been selected as chief of the U.S. Capitol Police in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which pro-Trump rioters stormed the building in a violent rage, disrupting the certification of Joe Biden's presidential win. J. Thomas Manger, who most recently served for 15 years as chief in Montgomery County, Maryland, was picked for the position following an extensive search, according to four people briefed on the matter. The decision comes as the Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies are struggling to determine the best way to secure the Capitol and what direction to take the 2,300-person force that guards the building and the lawmakers inside it and functions as mashup of a national security agency and local police department.

  • Judy Greer To Star In Indie Feature ‘LA Bound’

    EXCLUSIVE: Judy Greer is headlining the independent feature LA Bound, which we have learned is being written and directed by Chris McGowan. In La Bound, a small-town high school soccer star ruins his college scholarship and moves to Los Angeles to pursue acting to pay homage to his late sister’s passion for the arts. Greer will star as […]

  • Justin Hollins names the two games he has circled on Rams’ schedule

    Justin Hollins is looking forward to Week 1 and 9 against the Bears and Titans.

  • Colts placed 9th in ESPN’s NFL future power rankings

    ESPN placed the Colts at No. 9 in their future power rankings.

  • Bob Dylan Gets Smoke in His Eyes, but Not So Much in His Excellent Vocals, in Lynch-esque ‘Shadow Kingdom’: Stream Review

    For those who consider themselves connoisseurs of the fluctuations in Bob Dylan’s voice, there was no doubt about it: he hasn’t sounded better in decades than he does in his new streaming special, “Shadow Kingdom,” which premiered on Veeps.com Sunday. That he had a beautiful tone to his melodious declarations, even enunciating to a shockingly […]

  • Georgia’s House speaker calls for ‘independent investigation’ of Fulton County 2020 election

    Georgia’s speaker of the House has called for an “independent investigation” into the 2020 presidential election in Fulton County.

  • Harvey Weinstein Extradited to Los Angeles to Face Rape and Sex Assault Charges

    After months of delay, Harvey Weinstein has been extradited to Los Angeles to face charges that he raped or sexually assaulted five women. Weinstein was taken on Tuesday morning from the Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison near Buffalo, N.Y. He is expected to be held at the Twin Towers jail in downtown Los […]

  • Cam Akers injury creates a real challenge for Sean McVay and the Rams

    Last year, the Rams shifted from the workhorse-tailback model to the San Francisco revolving-door approach. As the season progressed, then-rookie Cam Akers showed signs that he’s ready to become the new L.A. workhorse. All indications leading up to training camp supported that idea, with coach Sean McVay repeatedly praising Akers. Given the upgrade at quarterback, [more]

  • Netflix's subscriber growth has slowed dramatically. Blame competition and the pandemic

    Netflix reported earnings for the second quarter that were worse than expected.

  • LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. says it will be Ed Orgeron’s call if he plays WR or not

    Could we see Derek Stingley Jr. play wide receiver this fall?

  • Senator Warren questions Lockheed's antitrust solution to buy Aerojet

    U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked the Federal Trade Commission to take a tougher look at defense industry mergers, questioning a proposal from Lockheed Martin that would allow it to buy the biggest independent maker of rocket motors, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings. The Democratic senator, who has a keen interest in corporate behavior, asked the FTC to examine the premise and efficacy of internal firewalls like those Lockheed proposes to prevent it from gaining a competitive advantage over peers once the deal closes, according to a July 16 letter seen by Reuters. Lockheed Martin announced a $4.4 billion agreement to buy Aerojet late last year, a deal that has raised eyebrows because it would give Lockheed - the No. 1 defense contractor - ownership of a vital piece of the U.S. missile industry whose motors are used in everything from the homeland missile shield to Stinger missiles.

  • Report: Stephon Gilmore would take “one-year jump in salary to make this work”

    A report Monday morning indicated the Patriots and cornerback Stephon Gilmore have made no recent progress on a contract extension. So what happens now with Patriots’ veterans scheduled to report to training camp July 27? Michael Giardi of NFL Media reports Gilmore’s “side is open to a multi-year extension but would also be willing to [more]

  • Israel PM warns Unilever of "severe consequences" from Ben & Jerry's decision

    Israel warned consumer goods giant Unilever Plc on Tuesday of "severe consequences" from a decision by subsidiary Ben & Jerry's to stop selling ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, and urged U.S. states to invoke anti-boycott laws. The Ben & Jerry's announcement on Monday followed pro-Palestinian pressure on the South Burlington, Vermont-based company over its business in Israel and Jewish settlements in the West Bank, handled through a licensee partner since 1987. It said it would stay in Israel under a different arrangement, without sales in the West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood.

  • Raiders president Marc Badain resigns

    The Raiders will enter training camp without a team president. Team owner Mark Davis has issued a statement indicating that he has accepted Marc Badain’s resignation as president of the team. “Marc has been an integral part of the Raider family for 30 years, rising from a training camp driver to president of the entire [more]

  • Rams don’t plan to sign free-agent RB at this time

    The Rams lost Cam Akers to a torn Achilles, but they don't plan to sign a running back right now.

  • 5 Falcons players whose contracts could soon be extended

    Here are five Atlanta Falcons players who could be in line for long-term extensions.

  • Keselowski’s dream of ownership worth the challenge at Roush Fenway

    Brad Keselowski speaks to the challenge that lies ahead at Roush Fenway Racing as he leaves Team Penske to become a co-owner/driver for at Roush.

  • Jeremy Ruckert to replace Chris Olave at Big Ten media days

    Big Ten media days is at the end of this week and there is a change to the OSU player contingent.