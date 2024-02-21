Rams release veteran center Brian Allen as roster overhaul begins

Rams center Brian Allen reacts after the team scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 8, 2022. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

The Rams began their roster overhaul on Wednesday by releasing veteran center Brian Allen.

Allen, 28, signed an extension after the 2021 season and was due to carry a salary-cap number of about $8 million for the 2024 season, according to overthecap.com. Allen, a fourth-round draft pick in 2018, was a key player for the Rams in his first few seasons but he has been hampered by injuries and lost his starting job to Coleman Shelton in 2022.

Allen’s release, which saves the Rams about $4.9 million against the cap, is the first move for a team that is coming off a 10-7 season and a playoff appearance.

In 2023, the NFL salary cap was $224.8 million. That figure is expected to rise when the 2024 cap is announced in the next few weeks. The Rams did not spend last offseason, but before Allen’s release they had about $28 million in cap space, according to overthecap.com.

It remains to be seen how the Rams handle the contract situation of another lineman: Joe Noteboom.

Noteboom, 28, is due to earn $10 million in salary and carry a cap number of $20 million, according to overthecap.com. Noteboom was projected as the heir apparent to Andrew Whitworth at left tackle when Noteboom was drafted in the third round in 2018 and when he signed an extension after the 2021 season. But he has mainly been a valuable reserve who has started at both tackle spots and also at guard.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.