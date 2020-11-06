Rams would like to release a new uniform every year if NFL allows it

The Rams released their new uniforms this offseason with mixed reviews. Some loved the new look, while others preferred the classic throwback combination. In addition to releasing two new jerseys and three different pant colors, the Rams also teased two more uniforms still to come in 2021 and 2022.

They didn’t say what those uniforms will look like, or what color combination they would even feature, but fans were predictably excited about the news.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff was on the Rams Revealed podcast with J.B. Long this week and he shared an interesting piece of information regarding the team’s uniforms. He told Long that if the NFL allows it, L.A. would like to release a new uniform every year like European soccer clubs typically do.

“Plan to roll those out in the coming years,” Demoff said, revealing that the team is still working with Nike on the alternate uniform designs. “If we do one, it’ll be one next year and maybe one the following year, or some combination thereof. Our goal hopefully is we can get to the point where maybe we can unveil a new uniform every year, either the way we space it out or whether the NFL and Nike changes those rules. Maybe a little bit more of a European soccer model where you come out with that alternate jersey each year.

“Some people like that, some people don’t. But yeah, we could see that.”

The Rams don’t currently have a yellow jersey in their set, which has fans speculating that one of the uniforms in 2021 or 2022 will include that. A white and blue throwback would also be a welcome addition to the mix, paying homage to the Fearsome Foursome days.

The NFL currently only allows teams to change its primary uniforms once every five years. But, with the league introducing more alternate uniforms, those rules could change – or at least the Rams hope they do.