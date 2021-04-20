Rams release twice suspended cornerback Tyrique McGhee
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Los Angeles Rams waived cornerback Tyrique McGhee on Monday just two weeks after he was handed a five-game suspension for a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.
McGhee was suspended for two games last year as a member of the Rams practice squad for a separate PED policy offense.
McGhee was signed by the Rams an an undrafted free agent out of the University of Georgia last year. He did not play in a game for the team last season.
McGhee can serve the five-game suspension if he is not on a team. The suspension would cover the first five games of the upcoming season.
Rams release twice suspended cornerback Tyrique McGhee originally appeared on Pro Football Talk