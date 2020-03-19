Rams release Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews as 49ers' division weakens

Brian Witt
NBC Sports BayArea

Another big NFC West name is on the move. The Los Angeles Rams announced Thursday that they have released running back Todd Gurley.

While the name might come as a shock, the timing doesn't. Gurley was due an additional $10.5 million if he was still on the Rams' roster past 1 p.m. (Pacific). He was officially released less than 20 minutes before the deadline.

Gurley, 25, has been one of the more prolific running backs in the league ever since being selected by the Rams with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, having scored double-digit touchdowns in all but one of his five seasons. He has dealt with knee injuries for the last couple years, however, and he's coming off the worst season of his career in terms of total yardage.

While the Rams avoid that $10.5 million roster payment to Gurley, they incur a large amount of dead money by releasing him.

The Rams also announced Thursday that they have released linebacker Clay Matthews.

That's two big holes the Rams will need to fill, and they'll likely have to find some low-cost options to do it with.

