Rams release Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews as 49ers' division weakens

Another big NFC West name is on the move. The Los Angeles Rams announced Thursday that they have released running back Todd Gurley.

The Rams have RELEASED Todd Gurley — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) March 19, 2020

While the name might come as a shock, the timing doesn't. Gurley was due an additional $10.5 million if he was still on the Rams' roster past 1 p.m. (Pacific). He was officially released less than 20 minutes before the deadline.

Rams are releasing RB Todd Gurley, per source. Cutting him today spares the Rams from having to pay him an additional $10.5 million due today. Rams spent weeks exploring a trade for him. Now Gurley will be free to sign with any team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

Gurley, 25, has been one of the more prolific running backs in the league ever since being selected by the Rams with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, having scored double-digit touchdowns in all but one of his five seasons. He has dealt with knee injuries for the last couple years, however, and he's coming off the worst season of his career in terms of total yardage.

While the Rams avoid that $10.5 million roster payment to Gurley, they incur a large amount of dead money by releasing him.

The Rams announce the release of Todd Gurley. He's owed a $7.55 million roster bonus (there are offsets) for 2020, and the team has an additional $12.6 million in dead cap money to be accounted for.



End of an era in LA.



— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 19, 2020

The Rams also announced Thursday that they have released linebacker Clay Matthews.

We have released Clay Matthews. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 19, 2020

That's two big holes the Rams will need to fill, and they'll likely have to find some low-cost options to do it with.

