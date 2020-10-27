Rams release struggling rookie K Samuel Sloman





The Rams are officially making a change at kicker. After signing Kai Forbath from the Bears’ practice squad last week, the Rams have released rookie Samuel Sloman.

Sloman had been the team’s kicker for the first seven games of this season, but he missed one kick in six of his seven appearances. He had a 48-yarder blocked on Monday night against the Bears, which seemed to be the final straw for Sean McVay and John Bonamego.

The Rams drafted Sloman in the seventh round this year out of Miami (Ohio) and he beat out Austin MacGinnis and Lirim Hajrullahu in training camp to earn the job in L.A. But after missing three field goals and three extra point attempts in seven games, the Rams felt it was time to move on.

Forbath will take over kicking duties for Los Angeles, bringing plenty of experience to a team that has been searching for a replacement for Greg Zuerlein.

With a spot available on the 53-man roster, it’s likely that the Rams will activate A’Shawn Robinson soon, possibly as early as this week before Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.