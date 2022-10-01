Rams release second injury report ahead of matchup vs. 49ers

John Dillon
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Rams released their second injury report on Friday afternoon ahead of their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. There were only a few changes from the list they put out on Thursday, but these differences could have a significant impact on their chances of success in Week 4.

Check out their official report below:

In a change from what was listed yesterday, safety Jordan Fuller managed to see limited action in the team’s practice, and rookie cornerback Derion Kendrick was a full participant after being diagnosed with a concussion last week against the Arizona Cardinals. The addition of these players to the secondary would be a boon for the short-handed Rams.

Also of note, guard David Edwards was listed as having an illness, which kept him out on Friday. His status for the game is unknown at this juncture and will be something to monitor as the Monday matchup approaches. Los Angeles will need all hands on deck to mitigate San Francisco’s elite pass rush, and Edwards’ absence may end up being the difference in the game if the team ends up needing to rely on a backup to take meaningful reps in his place.

Center Brian Allen and cornerbacks Cobie Durant and David Long Jr. were non-participants on Friday, which does not bode well for their availability on Monday night. The Rams have dealt with their share of injuries so far this season, with the defensive secondary being particularly affected. Durant and Long are both listed as backups on the team’s official depth chart, and Los Angeles may run into issues if any more players in the unit become incapable of suiting up.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

