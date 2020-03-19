Rams release running back Todd Gurley

Darin Gantt
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Rams couldn’t find anybody to take Todd Gurley off their hands.

(Presumably because Bill O’Brien already traded for a bad running back contract).

As a result, the team announced the release of their former workhorse running back.

Keeping him on the roster past 4 p.m. would have resulted in another $10.5 million in guarantees, and the Rams are clearly trying to cut their losses here.

Between knee problems and a general offensive malaise around him, he was no longer worth the four-year, $60 million contract they gave him less than two years ago, and now he’s on the open market.

