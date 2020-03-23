Rams release new logo: see how Twitter graded it

The Los Angeles Rams officially released their new logo on Monday and it elicited mixed reactions from the Twitter universe.

The 𝗟𝗼𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀 Rams pic.twitter.com/qyspVxoHWX — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 23, 2020

The #Rams head is pretty sweet. I also like the “Los Angeles Rams” one. Feels old school. https://t.co/m0bYhoI8bh — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 23, 2020

The reveal came two weeks after the logo was leaked on Reddit and despite the initial negative reaction from fans, it looks almost exactly the same. The difference is mostly in the coloring, which looks a little like 1990s Microsoft Word Art.

So this #Rams new logo hat that leaked on Reddit is legitimate. That’s the new logo. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/mTZMeseS2f — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 8, 2020

Quarterback Jared Goff, who was a part of the team’s merchandise announcement video, is a fan. Which makes sense. Punter Johnny Hekker also tweeted his support with “I can dig it!” and Cooper Kupp wants a hoodie “ASAP.”

Yet not many were fully onboard with the switch.

the Rams officially unveiled their new logo



which means they got rid of the old Rams logo ... which was shaped just like their new stadium 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ETNNWUFLV4 — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 23, 2020

The Rams are moving into a new stadium with the Los Angeles Chargers, and fans noticed that the stadium was beginning to look like the Rams' logo. But now they’ve switched, oddly enough, to a logo that looks incredibly similar to the Chargers.

The Chargers and the Rams have the same logo now? — Eddie Paskal (@EddiePaskal) March 23, 2020

I STILL CAN'T TELL IF IT'S THE RAMS OR CHARGERS https://t.co/DiROrgvEIz — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 23, 2020

There are many more points to make on this reveal, as pointed out by a quarantined population on Twitter.

In these trying times, let us come together to roast the hell outta this logo we'll all just end up getting used to three games into the regular season. https://t.co/7OzCCc2ack — Richard🇬🇾Johnson (@RJ_Writes) March 23, 2020

My god it is beautiful, meaning it is uglier than in even my wildest imagination. I, too, love the "$10 hat from Walgreens in 2002" vibe. https://t.co/iChWAWVs6g — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) March 23, 2020

New Rams logo reminds me of someone's hair. Just can't quite put my finger on it ... pic.twitter.com/38xianaqGo — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 23, 2020

And since we all have more time on our hands:

PLEASE do not let your Rams logo mocking stop at the image itself. Please, please, please visit the website they made for it. What a rich tapestry.... https://t.co/Z6nr5KRBzc pic.twitter.com/e9fKxZCI8P — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) March 23, 2020

If there’s any consolation here, Yahoo Sports writer Charles Robinson says the upcoming uniform reveal might change some fans’ opinion.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff tweeted fire emojis with the new logo. Others felt differently. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

