Rams release Mason Crosby, make 3 other roster moves

The Los Angeles Rams brought in Mason Crosby a week ago in order to create some competition at kicker, but his time with the team was short-lived. The Rams announced on Tuesday that Crosby has been released from the practice squad.

Lucas Havrisik made three field goals and two extra-point attempts in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, which Sean McVay was encouraged by. It seems the Rams will stick with him for at least another week with Crosby now out of the picture.

Additionally, the Rams made a few other roster moves. They placed Hunter Long on injured reserve with an MCL injury, which will require surgery. Long snapper Alex Ward was also placed on IR due to a stinger suffered Sunday, so the Rams brought in Carson Tinker to replace him for at least the next four weeks.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/Injured TE Hunter Long, LS Alex Ward

• Free Agent Signing LS Carson Tinker

• Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad K Mason Crosby — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 12, 2023

The Rams’ special teams unit has struggled all season, and it’s not going to help that they’re forced to make a change at long snapper with Ward injured. Tinker was previously with the Rams late in the 2021 season, spending the end of that season on the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire