Rams release Logan Bruss, Robert Rochell and Tyler Johnson

The Rams were sitting at 56 players for hours before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, needing to cut three more to get the roster to 53. In the final wave of cuts, the Rams had two big surprises.

In addition to Tyler Johnson, they released 2022 third-rounder Logan Bruss and 2021 fourth-rounder Robert Rochell. The roster is now down to 53 players and it doesn’t include a kicker.

Bruss is a massive surprise because he was just a third-round pick last year and the Rams’ top selection in the draft. He missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL, but he’s now healthy and available. He just hasn’t impressed thus far, even moving from guard to tackle in an attempt to give him some added comfort.

Rochell was a raw prospect coming out of Central Arkansas but the cornerback hasn’t developed in his two-plus years as a pro. He has the athleticism to be an NFL cornerback but his coverage skills are lacking, as is his tackling ability.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire