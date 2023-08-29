Rams release K Tanner Brown, DE Marquise Copeland and 17 others in 2nd wave of cuts

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
The Los Angeles Rams are inching their way down to 53 players before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, making several more cuts this afternoon after waiving 14 players on Monday. The team announced it has parted ways with the following 19 players, including quarterback Brett Rypien, kicker Tanner Brown, edge rushers Daniel Hardy and Keir Thomas, and defensive end Marquise Copeland.

  1. OT A.J. Arcuri

  2. K Tanner Brown

  3. DE T.J. Carter

  4. OLB Daniel Hardy

  5. DB Quindell Johnson

  6. TE Nikola Kalinic

  7. C Mike McAllister

  8. DB Cameron McCutcheon

  9. G Grant Miller

  10. WR Xavier Smith

  11. OLB Keir Thomas

  12. WR Austin Trammell

  13. QB Dresser Winn

  14. LB Jaiden Woodbey

  15. DT Marquise Copeland

  16. RB Royce Freeman

  17. QB Brett Rypien

  18. LB DeAndre Square (waived/injured)

  19. DB Rashad Torrence (waived/injured)

There aren’t any huge surprises in this round of cuts, but the decisions to move on from Hardy, Thomas and Copeland are somewhat unexpected. Hardy and Thomas were viewed as the primary backups at outside linebacker, but the team must like Nick Hampton, Ochaun Mathis and Zach VanValkenburg better.

With Brown being released, the Rams no longer have a kicker on the roster, so they’ll need to make a move at that position.

So far, none of the Rams’ 14 drafted rookies have been released, but they still must cut ties with three more players before 4 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire