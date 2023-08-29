Rams release K Tanner Brown, DE Marquise Copeland and 17 others in 2nd wave of cuts

The Los Angeles Rams are inching their way down to 53 players before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, making several more cuts this afternoon after waiving 14 players on Monday. The team announced it has parted ways with the following 19 players, including quarterback Brett Rypien, kicker Tanner Brown, edge rushers Daniel Hardy and Keir Thomas, and defensive end Marquise Copeland.

OT A.J. Arcuri K Tanner Brown DE T.J. Carter OLB Daniel Hardy DB Quindell Johnson TE Nikola Kalinic C Mike McAllister DB Cameron McCutcheon G Grant Miller WR Xavier Smith OLB Keir Thomas WR Austin Trammell QB Dresser Winn LB Jaiden Woodbey DT Marquise Copeland RB Royce Freeman QB Brett Rypien LB DeAndre Square (waived/injured) DB Rashad Torrence (waived/injured)

There aren’t any huge surprises in this round of cuts, but the decisions to move on from Hardy, Thomas and Copeland are somewhat unexpected. Hardy and Thomas were viewed as the primary backups at outside linebacker, but the team must like Nick Hampton, Ochaun Mathis and Zach VanValkenburg better.

With Brown being released, the Rams no longer have a kicker on the roster, so they’ll need to make a move at that position.

So far, none of the Rams’ 14 drafted rookies have been released, but they still must cut ties with three more players before 4 p.m. ET.

