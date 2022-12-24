Rams release Friday injury report ahead of matchup vs. Broncos

The Los Angeles Rams posted their Friday injury report today, and it contained some key information that could play a big part in their Christmas day matchup against the Denver Broncos. Only one Rams player, defensive back David Long Jr. saw his status change after Thursday’s walkthrough, while the Broncos had several key differences from yesterday’s report.

Los Angeles will be without no less than seven players, assuming no further complications between now and Sunday’s game. Long Jr. had no designation for game status and is likely to be able to play against Denver barring an unforeseen setback.

Denver had six-of-nine players on their report listed as questionable, which doesn’t provide much insight into which among them might be able to play. Kendall Hinton was the lone player listed as a definite out, while safety Kareem Jackson and long-snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer were full participants and will play against Los Angeles.

Both teams have had disappointing 2022 seasons and will be looking to deliver their fans a win on Christmas day to soften the blow of their horrendous overall records. The Broncos, led by longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, won’t have the advantage of playing at their home stadium in the mile-high Denver, and neither team will have to bear the brunt of the brutally cold weather when they play in Los Angeles.

The Rams will be starting newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield in this game, and early indications are that he is picking up on coordinator Liam Coen’s offense quickly. It seems that Los Angeles will have a distinct advantage in this matchup, though their track record this season in winning against seemingly beatable opponents has not been stellar.

Watch for this game to make for great television as these struggling teams play for Christmas day glory in front of a huge television audience.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire