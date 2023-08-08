Rams release first depth chart of 2023: No decision at LT or C, Steve Avila starting

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up training camp on Tuesday with their final practice at UC Irvine and after doing so, they released their first depth chart of the summer. It’s an unofficial projection of how the team looks right now so it has to be taken with a grain of salt, but it does give us an idea of who’s expected to start and who still has work to do.

The Rams will take the field for their first preseason game on Saturday night against the Chargers, which will help sort out key position battles even more – including left tackle, center, nose tackle and backup quarterback.

Los Angeles listed five positions with two players at the same level. For example, Joe Noteboom and Alaric Jackson are co-starters at left tackle, as are Brian Allen and Coleman Shelton at center.

This depth chart will change by the week but here’s a look at the first projection of the preseason.

Offense

Defense

Special teams

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire