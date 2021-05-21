Rams release dates and times for their 3 preseason games

The NFL expanded the 2021 regular season to 17 games in 2021, and with that came a condensed preseason schedule. Each team will play three preseason games this year, and for the Los Angeles Rams, two of them will be at home.

On Friday, the team announced its full preseason schedule with dates and times for each of its three games. The first two will be at SoFi Stadium where fans will be in attendance for the first time ever, with the final game being played on the road against the Broncos.

All three games will come against the AFC West.

Week 1 vs. Chargers : Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. PT

Week 2 vs. Raiders : Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. PT

Week 3 at Broncos: Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6:05 p.m. PT

Sean McVay doesn’t typically play his starters in the preseason and that’s not likely to change this year. Where there are position battles, though, potential starters will get time – like at inside linebacker, along the interior of the offensive line and at cornerback.

The preseason was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic so rookies and young players weren’t able to prove themselves in a game-like atmosphere before Week 1.