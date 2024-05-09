Rams to release Ben Skowronek

The Rams are moving on from one of their receivers.

Los Angeles is waiving Ben Skowronek, according to Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com.

Skowronek, 26, was a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft and won Super Bowl LVI with Los Angeles. He appeared in 14 games with 11 starts in 2022, catching 39 passes for 376 yards. He also rushed for a 17-yard touchdown that season. At points in 2022, Skowronek was playing fullback for L.A.

But he was much more of a special teams contributor than an offensive contributor in 2023. He was a special teams captain last season, playing 71 percent of the club's snaps on the unit. He was on the field for just 19 percent of offensive snaps and caught eight passes for 66 yards with a touchdown.

In all, he has 58 receptions for 575 yards with one touchdown in 45 games with 12 starts.

