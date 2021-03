Associated Press

With 46 appearances for his club and his country in less than six months, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is pushing his body to the limit in a condensed soccer season like no other. “It’s the life of a footballer — we can rest when we retire,” Rashford said Wednesday, a day before appearance No. 47 when United plays AC Milan in the highest-profile match in the Europa League’s last 16. There’s a chance, if United goes deep in the Europa League and the FA Cup, of a further 18 matches for his club this season.