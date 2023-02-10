Rams RBs could be more involved as receivers with Mike LaFleur as OC

Running backs in Sean McVay’s offense tend to become one-dimensional – at least the ones in the post-Todd Gurley era. It’s not their fault. It’s just the way they’re utilized in McVay’s scheme.

Last season, Rams running backs were only targeted 63 times and had a target share of 12.2%, the second-lowest rate in the NFL. In 2021, they were targeted 76 times for a rate of 12.6% – by far the lowest rate of any team. It was the same story in 2020 (12.6%, third-lowest) and 2019 (10%, lowest).

In other words, the Rams have used their running backs in the passing game less than just about every team in the last four seasons. They simply don’t get targeted as receivers, for whatever reason.

That could change in 2023 if Mike LaFleur has any say in the matter.

In his two seasons as the Jets’ offensive coordinator, New York targeted its running backs more than 20% of the time. The Jets were ninth in RB target rate in 2021 (22.5%) and 11th in 2022 (21.5%), significantly higher shares than the Rams have had in the last four seasons.

Of course, LaFleur isn’t the one playing quarterback or throwing passes to his running backs. That was Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco. But he was the play caller and he dialed up more plays for his running backs than the Rams have under McVay.

The Jets’ running back target rate likely would’ve been even higher had Breece Hall not gotten hurt, too. In just seven games, Hall was targeted 31 times, catching 19 of those passes for 218 yards and a touchdown. That’s more targets than Darrell Henderson Jr. (22) and Cam Akers (18) each had, and just 1 yard fewer than they had combined (219).

The Rams don’t have a running back who’s as good in the passing game as Hall is, but they also don’t give their backs many opportunities to catch passes. LaFleur could scheme more plays for the Rams’ running backs in 2023.

Story continues

That’s something to keep in mind for anyone drafting Akers or any Rams running back in fantasy next season.

More Latest Rams news!

Torry Holt's Hall of Fame bid comes up short again in 4th year as finalist Cooper Kupp reveals the origination of his nasty 'ocho' route Andrew Whitworth: Rams started all-in trend but Eagles have maximized it

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire