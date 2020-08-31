Rams RBs coach prefers ‘clear-cut’ starter, says competition will be ongoing

The running back position has been a focal point for Rams fans all offseason after the team cut Todd Gurley and drafted Cam Akers in the second round. They have three capable starters with Akers, Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson, but the Rams have yet to name a starter or say who will get the bulk of the carries.

Akers and Brown have been working the most with the first-team offense, especially now that Henderson is rehabbing a hamstring injury, but there’s no definitive starter.

And that’s not exactly how Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown would like to have it. He would prefer to have one running back getting most of the carries – a “clear-cut guy,” as he put it.

“I think it’s whatever helps up win a football game,” Brown told reporters last week when asked how the running back situation will work out. “I think every single situation’s going to be different. Obviously, I think you’d prefer to have a clear-cut guy to take the majority of reps and having certain guys that have a role in that offense, but I think it’s all about how those guys continue to develop and what they do well for us offensively and what can help us win football games.”

There’s only one week of training camp left and less than two weeks until the season opener against the Cowboys. Like the kicking competition, the Rams don’t seem to be in a rush to crown a winner of the running back battle.

Brown even admitted Akers, Henderson and Brown will be fighting for the starting job into the regular season, with the Rams figuring out their roles on a weekly basis.

“Definitely about what those guys do from a performance standpoint. But more important, I think the competition is always ongoing,” he said. “Just because you may start in a certain spot, it’s not guaranteed you’ll be in the same spot week after week.

“We’re still in the process of evaluating guys and competing.”

The Rams have been bringing Akers along quickly in this pandemic-shortened offseason, giving him a lot of work with the starters. In all likelihood, he should emerge as RB1 at some point this season, given his draft pedigree and potential.

One would think the Rams didn’t draft him to limit his workload to 10 carries per game as a rookie, especially with Henderson and Brown doing little to stand out in practice thus far.

As Brown said, their roles could change on a weekly basis, which gives the Rams a lot of options in the backfield – and fantasy owners endless nightmares.