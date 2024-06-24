How is the Rams’ RB unit still ranked outside the top 10?

There wasn’t a single player in the NFL who averaged more rushing yards per game than Kyren Williams, who finished the year with 95.3 yards per game. In the draft, the Rams added another dynamic running back to complement Williams and keep him fresh by selecting Blake Corum at No. 83 overall.

Yet, with just over two months to go until the start of the regular season, the Rams’ running back room is getting no respect. Pro Football Focus ranked the top RB units in football and not only were Williams and the Rams left out of the top five, but they didn’t even crack the top 10.

PFF put them at No. 11, one spot behind the Jets.

This might be too high a ranking for the Rams. Still. Kyren Williams earned an 80.3 PFF rushing grade with the sixth-highest PFF wins above average figure (0.17) in 2023. The team also now has rookie Blake Corum, who felt like he was slow to trust his knee after injury in the first half of 2023 but returned to form during Michigan’s playoff stretch. Let’s not forget Corum earned an incredible 96.2 rushing grade in 2022. These two could make up one of the league’s most efficient running back rooms.

With a beefed-up offensive line and a talented trio of Williams and Corum, it’s reasonable to think the Rams could lead the league in total rushing yards next season. If Williams stays healthy and Corum continues to dominate the way he did in college, the Rams will threaten the rushing title.

Putting them at No. 11 is much too low, given the emergence of Williams in 2023. It’s hard to imagine that being a one-year wonder for him and the addition of Corum only helps the running back room overall.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire