Rams RB Raymond Calais carted off with apparent leg injury

Raymond Calais is competing for snaps at running back and in the return game, but he suffered an injury on Saturday night that could impact his availability moving forward. On a screen pass in the third quarter against the Raiders, Calais appeared to injure his leg and needed to be helped off the field.

After making his way to the sideline, Calais had to be taken to the sideline on the cart, according to the NFL Network broadcast. The severity and exact injury is still unknown, but that’s obviously not a good sign.

Calais is currently the Rams’ fourth running back and one of their top candidates to return punts, but it was not a great night for him. Before suffering his injury, Calais muffed a punt in the first half, one of his few opportunities of the night.