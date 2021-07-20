Rams RB Cam Akers suffers torn Achilles

The Los Angeles Rams’ running back room has suffered a brutal blow just ahead of training camp.

The team’s leading rusher from last season, Cam Akers, tore his Achilles while training, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Due to the nature of the injury, Akers is expected to miss the entire 2021 season.

Akers, 22, was the Rams’ second-round pick at No. 52 overall at the 2020 NFL draft.

In his first season, the Florida State product had 625 rushing yards in 13 games, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, with two rushing scores. As a pass catcher, Akers added 11 grabs for 123 yards with another touchdown.

Without Akers, Darrell Henderson immediately jumps to the top of the backfield depth chart.

In 2020, Henderson had 624 rushing yards in 15 games played and five scores. He averaged 4.5 yards per carry.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Akers’ injury occurred on Monday.